PHOTO: Authorities searching for suspect in Grand Rapids bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids have released a photo of a bank robbery suspect.

According to GRPD, the robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 700 Bridge Street NW at around 3:05 p.m. Police describe the suspect as being a thin, white man in his 40's with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark mask and a camouflage vest with a grey, hooded sweatshirt underneath.

The suspect left the bank on foot, and police said it's unknown if a vehicle was involved.

This was the first of two bank robberies on Monday, Nov. 2.

The second bank robbery occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at 3715 28th Street SE.

Police say the FBI has been notified and their investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

