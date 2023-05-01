35-year-old charged after shooting, killing man outside Kentwood hotel

Jerry Kidd Jr., was arraigned Monday at the 62B District Court for the murder of 41-year-old Edgar Hernandez-Sandoval.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 35-year-old man has been charged and arraigned after he shot and killed a man outside a Kentwood hotel Saturday.

Jerry Kidd Jr., was arraigned Monday at the 62B District Court for the murder of 41-year-old Edgar Hernandez-Sandoval.

Kidd was charged with open murder and felony firearms offense.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the Affordable Suites of America Grand Rapids on East Beltline Ave SE in Kentwood.

Investigation found that the two men were involved in an altercation out the hotel, before Kidd shot Hernandez-Sandoval once with a hand gun.

Hernandez-Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kidd is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.