Man gets 16 years in prison for strangulation death of girlfriend in Kentwood

“Not only did you take her life, but you took away her nine-year-old daughter’s mother,’’ Judge Christina Elmore told 23-year-old Fredy Bautista.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man who was intoxicated when he killed his girlfriend and then fled to Nebraska was sentenced this week to prison for what the judge called “a very sad case.’’

“There’s obviously no excuse or justification for killing someone; especially someone that is your girlfriend that you’ve been with for a number of years,’’ Judge Christina Elmore said.

She sentenced Fredy Bautista to 16 to 45 years in prison.

Bautista, 23, strangled his girlfriend at her home in Windmill Pointe Village mobile home park. Kentwood police found the body of 45-year-old Deolanda Gancino Galvez after being asked to conduct a welfare check.

Bautista fled the state. Police caught up with him in Nebraska. Bautista in March pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

During a hearing Tuesday in Kent County Circuit Court, the defendant’s attorney said Bautista has taken responsibility for his actions “to minimize the impact on other people.’’

“My client, from minute one after the alcohol wore off, he regretted and had remorse for what he had done,’’ defense attorney Alida Bryant said.

Kentwood police discovered the victim’s body on Aug. 10. Bautista was arrested in Nebraska for auto theft. He waived extradition proceedings and was returned to Michigan, arriving at the Kent County Jail on Aug. 26.

“And for some reason, on August 10th of last year, you made this decision to engage in this assault, which resulted in the murder of your girlfriend,’’ Elmore said during sentencing. “Not only did you take her life, but you took away her nine-year-old daughter’s mother.’’

