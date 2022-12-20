Muskegon Heights school board member shot, killed Monday night

Investigators say the shooting is an isolated incident and is not connected to Muhammad's school board membership.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, has died after being shot Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad’s home on Baker Street, according to police. Muhammad was found inside his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Trinity Health Muskegon and was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting is an isolated incident and is not connected to Muhammad's school board membership.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

The Muskegon Heights school board released a statement about Muhammad's death Tuesday:

“The Board of Education extends our condolences to Julius’s family, children, grandchildren and all those he touched throughout his 53 years on earth. May they find peace, together, as they remember the good works Julius did during his lifetime.

“Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected school board member.”

