'They left him to die and it's wrong.' Neighbor speaks up in hope of getting justice for teen shot on New Years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that rang in the new year.

One person was killed and five others are recovering as of Monday.

The first shooting death of the year involved a 16-year-old boy near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE on the city's southeast side.

Police were initially called to the scene for a traffic crash. When they arrived, they saw the boy who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

'Before the stroke of midnight, we heard gunshots and a loud kaboom," said Karri Wieck, who lives at the intersection.

Her Ring home surveillance cameras captured the deadly shooting.

"He was dead before they were able to transport him out. I stayed with him while he was gasping for air," said Wieck.

The shooting happened just before the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day.

Weick says there were people in multiple cars gathered at a cul-de-sac next to her home on Blaine Avenue.

Minutes later, the victim's car speeds east on Boston St.

'He was the only vehicle that came out and hit that truck and car," said Weick. "It appears he was trying to escape."

On a different camera angle, you can see multiple people getting in and out of cars and fleeing the scene.

Weick felt the need to speak up and share footage of the incident to help the boy and his family get justice.

"I want the family to know somebody's trying to help. I was here and I was present with him. I stayed here while he was gasping for air until the cops showed up. No parent deserves to get that phone call that their 16-year-old child's dead. No one does."

Weick said she heard this boy was a young father himself. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is still trying to confirm that independently with his family.

Grand Rapids police have neither identified nor arrested any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

