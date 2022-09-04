One dead, one injured following shooting in Grand Rapids

The shooting happened near La Petite Chateau on S. Division Ave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's south side.

According to police, the shooting happened near La Petite Chateau in the 2700 block of South Division Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. He died at the hospital. His name is not being released at this time.

An adult female also received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

All individuals involved in this incident have been identified by police and are cooperating with detectives.

There are no known additional person of interest at this time, and there is no danger to the public.