Police arrest Wyoming man in connection to child porn investigation

The investigation began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 25-year-old Wyoming man is accused of uploading, distributing and keeping child pornography on his cellphones and social media account.

The investigation began in May 2021 with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated an IP address had been uploading child sexually abusive material to a specific Tumblr account.

Through a federal summons, a detective with the Grand Rapids Police Department MSP ICAC Taskforce discovered that the IP address was coming from a home in Wyoming.

Following a search warrant executed in October, police found more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material on two phones and a Tumblr account.

At the end of November, the Kent County Prosecutor filed charges against Patrick Oneill.

Oneill now faces child sexually abusive activity charges, promoting/distributing child sexually abusive activity, CSAM possession and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

