Oxford Schools declines AG Nessel's offer to investigate deadly school shooting

Nessel's department will still meet with parents, students and teachers affected by the shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The superintendent of Oxford Schools has announced that a third-party agency will be hired to investigate how the events leading up to last week's deadly school shooting were handled.

On Sunday, Attorney General Dana Nessel offered her department's services in investigating the Oxford High School shooting.

It was announced Monday that Oxford Schools have declined Nessel's offer.

Nessel released a statement expressing her disappointment in the decision:

"I am extremely disappointed that the school district chose to decline my offer to devote the full resources of the Department of Attorney General to review the events leading up to and on November 30th. This tragedy demands a united effort from all of us who serve the Oxford community.

Despite this outcome, my department will continue to support the ongoing criminal investigation in Oakland County and looks forward to meeting with parents, students and teachers when they are ready to share their thoughts. To that end, we also remain committed to evaluating opportunities for our department to ensure that students in Oxford — and across Michigan — receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools."

On the day of the shooting, the shooting suspect was called to the office with his parents to discuss a graphic note that was found on his desk by a teacher. School counselors recommended that the suspect be enrolled in counseling within 48 hours.

Counselors urged the suspect's parents to take him home for the day, but his parents refused. He was sent back to class.

The shooting began just before 1 p.m. later that day. Four people were killed and seven others were wounded, including a teacher.

