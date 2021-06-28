Police investigate armed robbery of Amazon delivery truck

Police say no one is injured and that residents in the area are encouraged to remain inside their homes or avoid the area.

WYOMING, Mich. — Officers from the Wyoming Police Department are posted outside a house on Riley Street SW in Wyoming.

Police believe some of the people and vehicles involved in an alleged armed robbery of an Amazon delivery truck in Rockford are in the area.

Police are asking occupants inside the house to come out with their hands up and stating that they have obtained a search warrant.

Police say no one is injured and that residents in the area are encouraged to remain inside their homes or avoid the area. There is no imminent threat to the public, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

