Second person in custody in relation to Muskegon Heights Education Board killing

53-year-old Julius Muhammad was shot in the head at his residence Monday night.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police confirmed Thursday that they have a second individual in custody in relation to a fatal shooting on Monday night.

Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot in the head at his home on Baker Street on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., police say.

He was transported to Trinity Health Muskegon where he was pronounced dead.

The first individual was taken into custody Wednesday by Muskegon Heights Police in relation to the killing.

Police have not released any information about the two individuals who were taken into custody in regards to the shooting, nor released any charges against the individuals.

Muhammad was a recently elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board.

While information about the shooting is limited, police did say that it is an isolated incident and is not connected to Muhammad's school board membership.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

The Muskegon Heights school board released a statement about Muhammad's death Tuesday:

“The Board of Education extends our condolences to Julius’s family, children, grandchildren and all those he touched throughout his 53 years on earth. May they find peace, together, as they remember the good works Julius did during his lifetime.

“Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected school board member.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.