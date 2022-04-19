Suspect identified, charged in fatal shooting of Kentwood 13-year-old

Tuesday, city officials confirmed 31-year-old Justin Amir House is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Jamarion McCuller.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — New information has been released on the shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller of Kentwood.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the 3000 block of 29th Street SE and Radcliff on Saturday, March 12.

McCuller was a student at Alger Middle School in Grand Rapids.

A spokesperson for the Kentwood Police Department said the suspect was apprehended near the scene, but was released from custody on Monday, March 14, pending further investigation and per the request of Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Tuesday, city officials confirmed 31-year-old Justin Amir House is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of McCuller.

Grand Rapids Public Schools sent out a letter to families about McCuller's death, which said in part: "Jamarion was intelligent, full of life, and a kind student who always had a smile on his face. He brightened up everyone's day at Alger with his magnetic personality. Jamarion will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire Alger Middle School community."

