Two more accused rioters have court hearings in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Felony cases against two more defendants accused of participating in a May 30 riot in downtown Grand Rapids are moving through the legal system.

Warrants charging Aundrea Nichole Allen, 26, and Xavier Rener Pinkley, 25, were signed in September; both recently appeared in Grand Rapids District Court.

Allen is charged with riot and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building.

She was booked into the Kent County Jail on Oct. 8 and has since been released on bond. In addition to charges related to the May 30 riot, Allen faces a separate drug possession charge and a charge of malicious destruction of personal property stemming from an incident last year.

She waived hearings last week on her felony cases, sending them to Kent County Circuit Court.

Pinkley was also booked into the Kent County Jail on Oct. 8, but has since been released on bond. Pinkley was featured in a mid-September “Wanted Wednesday’’ post by Grand Rapids police.

He is charged with riot and a misdemeanor count of attempted malicious destruction of a building.

Pinkley, who lists an address in the city of Wyoming, is scheduled to be back in Grand Rapids District Court next week.

They are among 20 adults and one minor charged in the riot that overtook Grand Rapids following a protest to condemn the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Of the 20 adults charged, 15 have had their cases moved to Kent County Circuit Court. The riot charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old girl charged in the riot has a plea hearing is set for December.

