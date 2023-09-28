Two people shot in Kalamazoo on West Lovell Street near Stadium Drive

​According to KDPS two people were shot and an active investigation is taking place.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to a shooting Thursday in the 900 block of West Lovell Street. That's about a block west of Stadium Drive and northeast of Western Michigan University.

According to KDPS two people were shot and an active investigation is taking place. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Kalamazoo College did go on a brief lockdown but is back open, the department says.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139 to speak with a Detective.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.