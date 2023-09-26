x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Newaygo Co. husband arrested for allegedly shooting at wife

Police say the woman was walking down the road when her husband fired at her.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife in Newaygo County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened in the 9100 block of South Maple Island in Sheridan Township around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A 36-year-old woman told police she was walking down the road when her husband assaulted her. Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man at a nearby home. 

He is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Felony Firearms, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Firearm with Unlawful Intent and Domestic Violence.

This is not his first domestic violence offense, police say.

All names are being withheld until an arraignment is scheduled.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Owner of GR laundromat charged, arraigned in shooting that critically injured 16-year-old boy

Before You Leave, Check This Out