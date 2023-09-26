Newaygo Co. husband arrested for allegedly shooting at wife

Police say the woman was walking down the road when her husband fired at her.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife in Newaygo County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened in the 9100 block of South Maple Island in Sheridan Township around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A 36-year-old woman told police she was walking down the road when her husband assaulted her. Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man at a nearby home.

He is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Felony Firearms, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Firearm with Unlawful Intent and Domestic Violence.

This is not his first domestic violence offense, police say.

All names are being withheld until an arraignment is scheduled.

