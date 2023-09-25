Deputies: Man killed in Holland Twp. apartment in suspected homicide

Deputies say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on Woodview Lane in the Falcon Woods complex.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Holland Township in a suspected homicide, according to investigators.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at an apartment on Woodview Lane in the Falcon Woods complex. Responding deputies found a man dead inside one of the apartments.

The investigation into the incident is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

