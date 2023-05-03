Court docs reveal new info on what led police to arrest in Muskegon 6-month-old's death

Three men have been arrested in connection to 6-month-old A'Dourr Malone's death. New information reveals how detectives located the suspects.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Court documents released by the Muskegon Police Department share new details of what led to the arrest of a man who shot and killed 6-month-old A'Dourr Malone in Muskegon last month.

Police say video obtained by residential cameras on the scene showed a white Dodge Journey with black rims and and tinted windows driving westbound on E Isabella Avenue and shooting at a crowd of people.

The prosecutor's office says Julio Casiono is believed to have opened fire in a busy Muskegon neighborhood on Good Friday around 2 p.m., striking Malone. She later died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Further investigation led detectives to an address on 8th Street in Muskegon Heights. There they found Julio Casiono, Tollie Hatcher and Treshawn Hatcher, along with the Dodge Journey in the garage of the residence. Registration for the vehicle came back in Casiono's name.

Police said detectives were shot at and their vehicle was hit before entering the home.

Authorities said three suspects exited the home and surrendered. Three men were arrested.

Detectives also uncovered casings in the garbage can near the garage the Dodge was found in, matching the casings found at the crime scene. In the basement of the residence, court docs say a multi-caliber rifle was also found.

All three men have been charged in connection to Malone's death.

