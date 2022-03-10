Wayland Police investigating sexual assault on Rabbit River Trail

The suspects were seen fleeing north toward Rabbit River, away from Elm Street following the assault.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Police Department is seeking two suspects after a sexual assault on a nature trail Thursday.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., a woman was walking on the Rabbit River Trail near Elm Street when she was confronted and sexually assaulted by two men.

The suspects were seen fleeing north toward Rabbit River, away from Elm Street following the assault.

Wayland police have released this description of the two suspects:

Suspect 1:

5 feet 10 inches tall

Mid to late 20's

Dark medium length hair coming just below the ears, clean shaven

Last seen in a brown coat

Suspect 2:

Between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches

Mid to late 20's

Short black hair and also clean shaven

Large belly that hung slightly over belt

Last seen wearing a blue, black and white plaid coat

Police are asking anyone in the area near this time that possibly witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call the Wayland Police at 269-792-9366.

Contact the Wayland Police after hours by contacting the Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899, and ask to be contacted by the Wayland Police.

