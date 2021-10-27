x
News

Dierks Bentley extends 'Beers on Me' tour to Grand Rapids in 2022

Tickets for the March 3 tour date go on sale Nov. 5.
Co-host Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multi-Platinum country artist Dierks Bentley announced Grand Rapids will be a tour stop for the winter run of his 2022 "Beers on Me" tour. 

Bently wrapped up the first leg of the tour this past weekend and released details about the 21-city run that will begin in January 2022. 

He'll stop at Van Andel Arena on March 3. The Grand Rapids date includes openers Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the box office during regular hours.

