Dierks Bentley extends 'Beers on Me' tour to Grand Rapids in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multi-Platinum country artist Dierks Bentley announced Grand Rapids will be a tour stop for the winter run of his 2022 "Beers on Me" tour.

Bently wrapped up the first leg of the tour this past weekend and released details about the 21-city run that will begin in January 2022.

He'll stop at Van Andel Arena on March 3. The Grand Rapids date includes openers Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the box office during regular hours.

And you thought the #BeersOnMe tour was over… We’ll be back on the road in January with @JordanCWDavis @TenilleArts (CANADA only) and @LaineyWilson (US only). Tickets on sale Nov. 5th, join the fan club for access to pre-sale tickets starting Nov. 2nd: https://t.co/f3mbSVYd0k pic.twitter.com/kcsQidEiWu — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) October 27, 2021

