Doctors urge for more school funding due to pandemic

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Jayasuriya, a family physician, believes children are at risk during the pandemic especially as carriers.

"Recent studies indicate that children can transmit the coronavirus as much as adults and their viral roads can be high," says Jayasuriya.

That's why she and other Michigan doctors say schools need as much help as possible this fall.

They are urging state lawmakers to vote for additional funding for districts at this Saturday's session in Lansing.

Family physician Doctor Bhatti says the funding is needed for more COVID testing, additional personal protective and sanitizing equipment. He also wants money for contact tracing in districts.

"And what people should remember is that even if kids don't get that sick when they get COVID, they are still going to spread it to the adults around and that's teachers, support staff, parents and grand parents that they go home to," says Bhatti.

