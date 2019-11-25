GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Doobie Brothers announced today a stop at Van Andel Arena in 2020 as part of their 50th-anniversary tour.

The band will be performing at Van Andel on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

The band will be back on tour together for the first time in 25 years, and their tour announcement came at the conclusion of the band's performance in Nashville. The 50th-anniversary tour will feature special guest The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

The tour begins on June 9, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida and will make stops in 30 cities around the continent.

When tickets go on sale, they can be purchased at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, as well as online at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit vanandelarena.com.

