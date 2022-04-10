Teen driver falls asleep and crashes, pinning a 19-year-old in car in Ottawa Co.

Two young people are injured after a crash on Fillmore Street in Ottawa County.

Two young people are injured after a crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The crash happened around 6:44 p.m. on Fillmore Street west of 42nd Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy from Allendale was driving a gray Toyota sedan when he fell asleep behind the wheel, causing him to cross the centerline and hit a blue Saturn, police say.

The Saturn was driven by a 19-year-old woman from Muskegon, who was pinned in her car. She was extricated by the Georgetown Township fire team.

The young man sustained moderate but non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to DeVos Children's Hospital by ambulance. The woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth, police say.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.