Early Morning Rush: Friday, May 22, 2020

GRAND RIVER FLOODING | The Grand River is hitting its highest point in Grand Rapids Friday morning, around 20 feet. Areas of the Grand River in Kent and Ottawa counties will remain under a flood warning through much of the weekend.

MIDLAND FLOODING | Midland County communities have started the slow process of cleaning up after historic flooding forced 11,000 people to evacuate. President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration and the United Way has already raised a million dollars to help with recovery efforts.

TRUMP VS. NESSEL | President Donald Trump and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel exchanged shots on Twitter Thursday evening after Nessel criticized the president for not wearing a mask at a Ford facility in Ypsilanti. The president said he wore a mask, just not in view of cameras, firing back at Nessel, calling her a "do-nothing AG" and saying she should take her anger and stupidity out on Ford.

MICHIGAN EASES RESTRICTIONS | Restriction in the Upper Peninsula will be eased started Friday -- just in time for Memorial Day week. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is still urging people who don't live in the area to not travel north, to avoid spreading coronavirus. Next week, retail businesses and auto dealerships can start seeing customers by appointment only. She signed executive orders that lifts the delay on nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures and is now allowing small gatherings of 10 people or less.

FORECAST | Friday will be partly cloudy, warm and more humid with a few scattered afternoon showers. High temperatures around 74°. Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s through the holiday weekend.

