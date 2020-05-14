Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

RALLY IN LANSING | A third demonstration protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order is scheduled for Thursday in Lansing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday’s demonstration, which Michigan United for Liberty is calling “Judgement Day,” follows two other demonstrations that took place in April.

JOBS REPORT | Weekly job losses due to the pandemic are expected to slow, but will still be in the million when the latest numbers are released Thursday morning. Economist are predicting 2.5. million jobs lost for the week ending May 9, down from 3.2. million a week earlier.

COVID-19 TESTIMONY | Former White House immunologist Dr. Rick Bright will testify in front of Congress Thursday, saying the government's response is lacking. Bright originally led the administration's research into a coronavirus vaccine -- but was recently demoted. Bright says the demotion came after he raised concerns over the White House's handling of the pandemic.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS CRASH | A vehicle crashed into a Muskegon Heights structure late Wednesday night. 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene saw a tow truck remove the vehicle around 11:30 p.m., the crash appearing to have caused significant damage to a possible shed. Police have not released any information on what caused the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

FORECAST | Thursday will be cloudy, milder and more humid with mainly morning showers but the possibility of thunderstorms. High temperatures around 66°.

