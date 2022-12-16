The finalists will have open interviews at the next board meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education has announced the three finalists to fill one of their vacant seats after Kristian Grant was elected to be a State-Representative.

Out of a pool of 19 candidates that submitted their applications, the GRBE has chosen their finalists:

Jordoun Eatman, the Vice President of Engagement and Inclusion for Experience Grand Rapids.

Travis Steffens, a Success Coach at Grand Rapids Community College.

Shanda Vaughn, a Recipient Rights Officer for Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

The interviews will take place on Monday, Dec. 19 at the regularly scheduled board meeting, at the district office located at 1331 Martin Luther King Jr. St. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

The appointed member will then join the three newly elected trustees to serve Grand Rapids Public Schools.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.