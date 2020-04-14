GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced that Distance Learning will begin on Monday, April 27 with a soft launch occurring on April 23 and April 24 to acclimate students to the new type of learning.

Ronald Gorman, the interim superintendent, thanked parents and guardians for the patience while the state-mandated Continuity of Learning Plan, or the Distance Learning Plan was developed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on April 2 that schools will be closed for the remainder of the year, prompting districts to quickly develop remote learning plans.

Gorman stated in an email sent out to parents that he acknowledges that distance learning cannot substitute daily in-person instructional programs, saying that no plan is perfect and instruction will need to be flexible.

The district acknowledged that there will need to be mid-course adjustments.

GRPS will be using the Google Suite tools for Secondary Distance Learning (grades 6-12). More specifically they will be using Google Classroom for a secondary sections ans Google Hangouts/Meet for any video conferencing. For Elementary Distance Learning (PreK- grade 5) GRPS will be using Seesaw.

The Google Suite tools will be available through staff and student's existing students.grps.org Google accounts.

The district is in the process of creating staff and student accounts. Staff and students do not need to do anything at this time. Teachers, parents, guardians, and students will be notified when the process is finished.

PreK- grade 5 teachers will also use Google Hangouts/Meet for video conferencing.

For students in Kindergarten through grade, the preferred technology is iPads.

For students in grade 2 through 12 the preferred technology is Chromebooks but laptops, desktops, and other similar computer devices will work as well.

While survey results show that the majority of GRPS families have technology and reliable Internet, GRPS understands that many families do not.

Families who don't have technology or reliable Internet will have an opportunity to borrow technology and wireless hotspots.

GRPS will be mailing information that includes a special code for each household and a link to sign up online or call the district hotline to schedule a pickup date and time for technology and hotsports during the weeks of April 20 and April 27.

GRPS stresses that the technology loan program is for families who don't already have technology and reliable Internet.

For families that don't have Internet accessibility, GRPS encourages families to take advantage of the 2 months of free Internet provided by Comcast and AT&T for eligible households.

More information about these services can be found on GRPS's Coronavirus resources page under the Internet Resources tab.

Grab and go meal sites are still available on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at City High Middle, Hope Academy, Ottawa Hills High School, San Juan Diego Academy, and Sibley Elementary.

GRPS has established a call center with bilingual support staff for questions, technical, academic, and curricular support.

You can call the hotline at (616) 301-1111 or email communications@grps.org.

For more information visit the GRPS website.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.