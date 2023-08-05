GRPS students pack 1,000 care packages for Teacher Appreciation Week

The gift bags included lip balm, eye masks and lotion, encouraging educators to take part in some self-care.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy students packed 1,000 care packages to deliver to teachers throughout this week as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The gift bags included lip balm, eye masks and lotion, encouraging educators to take part in some self-care.

Students had an assembly line of sorts going for what the district called a "packing party."

Ninth grader Kimora said, "We don't really say 'thank you' to teachers enough and they don't get enough recognition. So, I feel like it's needed. You're helping me in ways and I want to help you, too."

Grand Rapids Schools Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby asked, "What better way for our young people to be able to say, 'thank you for being my teacher?' We see how hard you're working day in and day out and this is just a small care package to let you know that we love we and we appreciate all the things that you do for us."

Each year, the district chooses a different way to say 'thank you' to teachers. The 1,000 care packages put together this year will be distributed throughout this week.

The packing party was held in partnership with Western Governors University (WGU).

