GRPS announces plan to return virtually for first 9 weeks

The district said virtual learning received the highest level of support in a survey of parents and staff.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Public Schools will return virtually come fall, the district announced on Monday.

The proposed plan involves distanced learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year and the launch of one-to-one devices for all students. The district, which serves over 15,000 students, says the decision came based on input from a number of stakeholders.

Part of that input came in the form of survey data from parents and staff. The district says data from a June survey indicated that virtual learning received the highest level of support in a survey of parents and staff. Nearly 4,000 GRPS parents responded and of them 71% were "extremely or very confident that distance learning would be the safest," according to the district.

In another survey conducted more recently, GRPS says of 7,000 parents representing more than 12,000 students, 48% most preferred distance learning. Of 1,000 staff members, 53% preferred distance learning.

The proposed plan notes that the district will conduct "continuous assessment of the plan and preparations to shift to hybrid or 100% in-person."

GRPS said it will also be providing resources to ensure all students have reliable internet access, and support and material packets for students with special needs where online learning is not the best option.

The plan will be finalized through discussions with the teachers' union and more specific details will be released next week. A virtual town hall is being planned for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The district also announced Monday the launch of the "Family Helpdesk," which will be staffed to response to general questions about the upcoming school year. Parents can call the main line at 616-819-2000 or email distancelearninghelpdesk@grps.org.

