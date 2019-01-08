GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Students in rural communities are getting a chance to visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum this school year.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) announced Thursday that Crystal Flash is bringing students from rural schools to visit the museum during the 2019/2020 school year for educational programs by underwriting busing costs.

Through the grant from Crystal Flash, rural schools who visit the GRPM for the 2019/2020 school year may be eligible for reimbursement for transportation costs. Reimbursement amounts will depend on distance traveled to the museum, and must be approved in advance of visiting.

“As a company, we have a deep connection with the rural community, our customers tend to be rural based, as do our employee owners. We are honored to help preserve and enhance that way of life any way we can. Let’s face it, all of our futures depend on children exploring areas that can potentially have a greater impact on all of our communities. This program is a way to help facilitate that exploration,” says Tom Olive, President of Crystal Flash Inc.

Reservations for school visits to the GRPM can be made online at grpm.org/schools or by calling 616.929.1734. In order to receive the stipend, schools must book a paid experience, excluding carousel rides. A full list of programs and fees can be found at grpm.org/schools.

