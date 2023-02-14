Michigan State announces adjusted class schedule after shooting

Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said this is a time "to think and grieve and come together."

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University on Tuesday announced a modified campus schedule in the wake of Monday night's mass shooting that killed three students and injured five more.

Normal university operations will resume Thursday, Feb. 16. Officials in the hours after the shooting said on-campus classes and activities would be canceled for about 48 hours.

Classes, however — online and in person — are canceled through Friday, Feb. 17. They will resume Monday, Feb. 20.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said it would be a time “to think and grieve and come together.”

“This Spartan community — this family — will come back together,” Woodruff said.

The shooting came a day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 and is the latest in what has become a deadly new year in the U.S.

Dozens of people have died in mass shootings so far in 2023, most notably in California, where 11 people were killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.

In 2022, there were more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.