Why over a million Michiganders will have smaller grocery bills this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.26 million Michigan residents will have smaller grocery bills, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday.

All Michigan families that are eligible for food assistance benefits will soon receive an increase in funds for the month of November.

Whitmer says the higher assistance will be offered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the approaching holiday season.

“My top priority every day is making life easier for Michigan families, and that is especially true as we enter the holiday season,” said Whitmer.

“By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets as we all look forward to gathering with our loved ones over the holidays.”

Eligible individuals will see additional funds on their Bridge Card from Nov. 13 to 23. They will be automatically loaded onto the cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP users based on household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Families do not need to reapply to receive the additional funds and can check their benefits balance here.

