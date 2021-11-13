Grand Rapids entrepreneurs opening a dance studio hosts fundraiser

Midwest Movement Collective plans to bring different styles of dance under one roof.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids entrepreneurs are preparing to open a brand new dance studio that will bring different styles of movement under one roof but they need for the community in order to do so.

Paige Gabert and Hannah Mico are the co-owners of the Midwest Movement Collective.

The space is mostly an empty shell now but that should change very soon.

The life-long performers wanted to create a business that would offer beginner to advance classes in different types of dance such as aerial, pole, contemporary, ballroom, and ballet.

It’s been a challenge to find the right space and now the duo is hosting a fundraiser to help them get the studio off the ground.

“We’re hoping this space becomes a place where people can come and be active in a fun way that doesn’t feel like they have to already have some sort of strength or ability to dance. We want people to just come here and enjoy themselves and meet others in their community," Gabert said.

The fundraiser is tonight (Nov. 13) at 1140 Monroe Ave NW.

It’s from 6:30-9:30 p.m.