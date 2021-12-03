Breast cancer diagnosis challenging for young women

MDHHS offers resources for young breast cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A breast cancer diagnosis is a difficult journey for anyone but especially for young women who may be raising a family. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants to help those women.

MDHHS is holding a webinar on Breast Cancer in Young Women that not only provides resources but also discussions on topics like nutrition and how to establish your own action plan.

This webinar also includes a discussion on the importance of quitting smoking, Debbie Webster with MDHSS Breast Cancer Program says quitting is especially important if you are undergoing chemotherapy. "Nicotine actually decreases the effectiveness of chemotherapy. And obviously anyone who is in cancer treatment wants their therapy to be as affective as possible. Quitting can be really difficult when a person is stressed because of cancer but it is so very very important that it happen because because it can increase the effectiveness of your treatment and therefore potentially prolong your life."

The webinar will also highlight the Live Strong programs at area YMCA's. It's a free 12 week program for anyone undergoing cancer treatment.

The webinar is on Tuesday, March 30th. You can pre-register here.

