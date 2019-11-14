GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the thirteenth of the month, so that means it's Friends for Life Day. And this month we're highlighting a Susan G. Komen Michigan campaign that is raising money to "help those who shape the #Why behind Komen Michigan," according to the organization.

Why Komen is an end-of-the-year campaign that runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, just in time for the season of giving; especially Giving Tuesday, which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Dec. 3.

The nonprofit is raising money to ease the cost burden for families suffering from breast cancer. The average cost of a mammogram is $150, the average cost of a localization device placement is $250 and the average cost of a breast MRI is $500, according to Komen Michigan.

In addition to funding breast cancer research in Michigan, 75 percent of the money raised locally stays in the community to help families affected by breast cancer. And the executive director of Komen Michigan wants the people of West Michigan to know that "we are right here in your community," said Trudy Ender.

"[The fundraiser] is just a focused effort to give the community the opportunity to support us in our mission," she said.

Not only does the community support the organization, but it also supports the community. Komen Michigan awards grants which help local families affected by the disease.

Aside from the government, Komen is the number one funder of breast cancer research. Their overall goal is to end breast cancer by 50 percent in 2026 and ultimately end it forever, Ender said.

"This year, over 7,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Michigan," she said. And one in eight women have a chance of being diagnosed with the disease.

For more information on the #WhyKomen campaign, visit their website.

Don't forget to remind everyone close to you to do a monthly breast self-exam. Know your normal. Early detection is the way to beat breast cancer.

More breast cancer-related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.