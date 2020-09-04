Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer expected to extend stay at home order

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. The executive order is expected to expire on April 13, however it may be extended until through at least the month of April after lawmakers agreed to extend the state of emergency.

Whitmer will provide an update at 3 p.m. It can be viewed live on Facebook, YouTube and 13onyourside.com.

First critical care COVID-19 patient released from Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids shared some hopeful news Wednesday evening: the staff discharged their first COVID-19 patient from critical care.

The hospital shared a video of the patient leaving the hospital on Facebook. The video shows the patient in a wheelchair, being pushed through a hallway lined on both sides with applauding nurses.

Mayor: Coronavirus 'starting to weaken' in Detroit

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan said the coronavirus is “starting to weaken” in Michigan’s largest city. But he also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.

Wednesday's cases

In the Wednesday update, state officials announced 1,376 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 20,346. The state also reported 114 new deaths from the virus and 959 total deaths.

Officials will also now start recording and reporting the number of patients who have recovered from the virus. According to the state website, there is now 56 people that have recovered form the virus.

The state says going forward, this information will be updated weekly and includes the number of people with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

