Coronavirus updates, Aug. 3: Family Fare, D&W start offering free COVID-19 testing starting Monday

Here are the live updates for Monday, Aug. 3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Five SpartanNash pharmacies offering free COVD-19 testing starting Aug. 3

SpartanNash announced Friday that five Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market stores will offer free COVID-19 testing starting Monday, Aug. 3.

Participating pharmacies include:

D&W Fresh Market located at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. in Grand Rapids

Family Fare located at 6370 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale

Family Fare located at 2245 84th St. SW in Byron Center

Family Fare located at 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming

Family Fare located 993 Butternut Dr. in Holland

Tests are available for individuals showing symptoms and those who are not. They are self-administered by customers using the drive-thru at the pharmacies. Results are shared within 3-5 days.

Sunday's cases

In the state's Sunday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 426 daily cases of COVID-19, making the state total 82,782.

There were no deaths recorded Sunday. The death toll is at 6,206.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

