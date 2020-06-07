Coronavirus updates, July 6: Three daily deaths, cases increase by 297

Here are the live updates for Monday, July 6.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 297 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 66,173.

The death toll increased by 3; a total of 5,975 deaths have been recorded.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 3. It shows that 52,841 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly. There are 315 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 92 on ventilators, and 180 in critical care as of July 2.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Holiday weekend party-goers on Diamond Lake cause COVID-19 concerns

Around 150 people were on the sandbar in Cass County, many seen without masks and not following social distancing guidelines.

Video of a Fourth of July celebration in West Michigan is making national headlines because of how many people were seen partying without wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

Sunday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, making the total 65,876.

No new deaths were reported; the total number of deaths remain at 5,972.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

