Coronavirus updates, June 10: Free testing locations, PPE distribution

Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, DTE Foundation handing out free PPE kits to local businesses

DTE Energy Foundation and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to distribute hundreds of PPE kits to small businesses in the region.

The kits include masks, gloves and hand sanitizer that will help keep workers and the community safe. The Chamber has scheduled contact-free, curbside pickups for specific businesses starting at noon on Wednesday in the parking area on the south side of Van Andel Arena. The distribution will run through 5 p.m.

The Chamber already coordinated the distribution of the kits to businesses that have signed up in advance to receive them – if a business has not arranged a pickup time with the Chamber, they will not receive a kit at the distribution.

Mercy Health's Clinica Santa Maria providing free COVID-19 testing

Mercy Health Saint Mary's is offering free COVID-19 testing for 1,000 residents of Grand Rapids' Roosevelt Park Neighborhood, thanks to funding made available through the CARES Act Award.

A drive-through site is located at Clinica Santa Maria, 730 Grandville Avenue SW, and is open to the public, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing site is overseen by a physician, with medical assistants administering the tests and providing patient follow up.

Patients may call their doctor to be screened for COVID-19 testing. Non-Mercy Health patients may call ahead at 616-685-8439 or drop in for same-day testing via drive-through or walk-up.

Free COVID-19 testing in Muskegon County

The Michigan National Guard will team up with Public Health – Muskegon County to offer residents free COVID-19 testing this weekend.

The walk-up and drive-through testing services will be available on Friday, June 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Oakridge Middle School, 251 S. Wolf Lake Rd, Muskegon. Testing site entrance is near the corner of S. Wolf Lake Rd. and Hall Rd.

The tests will be administered by the state agencies and are free to county residents. No appointment is needed. To speed up your registration, print and complete your testing consent form at www.muskegonhealth.net.

BCBSM extends no-cost COVID-19 treatment through the end of the year

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will provide their members no-cost treatment for COVID-19 disease through Dec. 31, 2020. Members have not had to pay cost sharing for treatment – in the form of copays, deductibles and coinsurance – since March and now will have the security of no-cost treatment through the end of the year.

The cost share waivers apply to members in fully insured commercial PPO and HMO plans, as well as individuals in fully insured Medicare Advantage plans. BCBSM will work with employer group customers that are self-insured to make decisions regarding their own benefits

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily case count since mid-March. The total number of cases is now 59,107. The death count increased by 25, making the total 5,698.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

