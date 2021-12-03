Coronavirus updates, March 12: Muskegon County health officials to provide vaccine distribution update

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Friday, March 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Mercy Health Muskegon and Public Health -- Muskegon County to host press conference on vaccine distribution response

Mercy Health Muskegon and Public Health Muskegon County will host a discussion to update media and the public on the community’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution response at 10 a.m.

The update will also include information on goals for vaccinations, a new vaccine clinic activation at Shape Corporation and additional planned efforts to help make the vaccine accessible for more vulnerable populations.

DHD#10 hosting mass vaccine clinics this week, by appointment only

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is hosting offsite mass vaccination clinics in all ten counties to accommodate the larger number of eligible residents throughout the jurisdiction. These clinics are by appointment only.

This week, Friday and Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinics are as follows:

Crawford County

Friday, March 12: DHD#10 office

Saturday, March 13: Grayling Fire Department

Kalkaska County

Friday, March 12: DHD#10 office

Saturday, March 13: Birch Street Elementary

Lake County

Friday, March 12: DHD#10 office

Saturday, March 13: Baldwin Elementary

Manistee County

Friday, March 12: DHD#10 office

Saturday, March 13: VFW Manistee

Mason County

Friday, March 12: DHD#10 office

Saturday, March 13: Mason Central High School

Mecosta County

Friday, March 12: FSU-Wink Arena

Saturday, March 13: FSU-Wink Arena

Missaukee County

Friday, March 12: DHD#10 office

Saturday, March 13: Lake City Schools

Newaygo County

Friday, March 12: NCRECA-Fremont

Saturday, March 13: NCRECA-Fremont

Oceana County

Friday, March 12: DHD#10 office

Saturday, March 13: Shelby High School

Wexford County

Friday, March 12: Wexford Transit Authority

Saturday, March 13: DHD#10 office

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a case count of 2,091 for Thursday. The total case count for the state is now 603,375.

The death toll is now at 15,729 with 23 new deaths reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

