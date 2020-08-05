GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 680 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 46,326.

There were 50 deaths reported, making the death toll 4,393.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 2,124 confirmed cases and 50 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute has 109 positive cases and three deaths.

►See cumulative data here.

The latest data on recoveries is from Saturday, May 3. It shows that 15,659 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The number of hospitalizations continues to drop. There are 1,637 patients within hospitals with 570 on ventilators and 725 in critical care.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 9%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association wants restaurants open by May 29

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) has released what it is calling a 'Roadmap to Reoping'. The association believes that restaurants should be allowed to reopen on May 29.

The announcement comes one day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay at home order until May 28. The governor issued an order last week that mandates restaurants stay closed until May 28 as well.

►Read more here.

Water services should be restored during pandemic under executive order

State leaders encouraged residents without water services due to nonpayment to reach out to their local water departments Friday to get their services reconnected.

All occupied homes without water are entitled to have service reconnected by local water departments based on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-28. All homes were nonpayment was the reason water services were disconnected are required to be reconnected under the order.

“Running water is essential to protecting families from COVID-19 transmission, and we want to make sure all Michigan residents have access during this health emergency,” Whitmer said in a press release. “For those who’ve not yet been reconnected, there is help available both at the local and state levels to get the tap turned on.”

No upfront payment is required for reconnection. Residents are also not required to provide a copy of their deed or lease agreement to have water restored during the COVID-19 emergency. Although water bills will continue to accrue during the emergency, residents can work with local water departments to arrange for payment at the conclusion of the emergency.

If residents experience barriers to reconnection, they can contact the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) at 1-800-662-9278.

Small gatherings will be allowed in Michigan's next phase



Social distancing fatigue is a real thing, many people are eager to spend time with friends and family and now we have a blueprint for how to get there.

On Thursday, May 7, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer detailed a 6-phase plan to reopen Michigan's economy and relax some of the current social restrictions. It's called the MI Safe Start Plan.

Michigan has already bypassed the first two phases, "uncontrolled growth" and "persistent spread" and is currently in phase three "flattening." Once the state gets to phase four, "improving," Whitmer said that's when small gatherings will be allowed and even more low-risk businesses will reopen, including retail stores and offices -- with capacity limits.

►Read more here.

West Michigan communities start canceling Memorial Day parades and events

Memorial Day is less than three weeks away and with stay at home orders still in place, some communities in West Michigan have started to announce the cancellation of parades and events honoring veterans.

Grand Rapids and Walker have canceled their parades. Newaygo has postponed its Memorial Day Weekend Celebration to Fourth of July weekend.

►Read more here.

Thursday's cases

In the Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 45,646 cases and 4,343 deaths.

►See cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.