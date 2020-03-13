GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Masses will be cancelled this weekend for the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

According to a release, Weekend Masses through Sunday, March 29 in the Diocese of Grand Rapids have been canceled.

The announcement comes after 16 cases of coronavirus have tested presumptive positive in Michigan and four in Kent County.

Bishop David John Walkowiak issued the following guidelines:

Churches should remain open for private prayer during normal weekend Mass times and other times as normally schedule.

Mass will continue to be livestreamed from the cathedral for those who wish to view it. It can be viewed on TV, on the diocesan website and Facebook page.

While weekend Masses are canceled, please tune in to watch 10 a.m. Mass from the cathedral on Sunday, March 15, which will be celebrated by Bishop David Walkowiak.

Funeral Masses may be celebrated.

All Catholic Schools in the diocese are closed in accordance with the Governor’s order.

Daily Masses, where less than 100 people are gathered, should continue in accord with the guidelines from March 11, 2020, in place.

Any event at a parish/school where more than 100 people are gathered in a single space indoors should be postponed or canceled until further notice.

If you are sick, please stay home.

These measures are intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shutdown all K-12 schools and on Friday she put in place a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

