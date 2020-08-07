Grand Rapids region moved to 'high-risk' level for COVID-19 spread

State officials have moved the Grand Rapids region to a "high-risk" level on a statewide map that tracks spread of COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids region has moved into an even higher risk category after three weeks of "persistent spread" of COVID-19.

According to an update on the MI Safe Start Map, the Grand Rapids region increased in risk level after three weeks of increased cases as of July 4.

Although the Lansing region case rates have decreased in the last week, the state said the region remains at a high-risk level. The Detroit region has increased to the medium-high risk level based on number of cases and the percentage of cases that were positive in the last three weeks.

The map indicates that the Kalamazoo and Jackson regions are currently at the medium risk level. However, the state said data from both regions indicates they may increase in risk level shortly.

The high-risk level is the second of five risk levels — with the highest risk level being level one, or "uncontrolled growth," and level five being the lowest risk level, or "post-pandemic."

These risk categories do not mean the regions are moving back to a more restricted economic phase. However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview Tuesday that Michigan could soon backtrack in reopening if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

Much of Michigan is currently in phase four of the MI Safe Start Plan. That's one phase behind where Whitmer was hoping to be by July Fourth.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.