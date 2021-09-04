Holland High Schools announce 2 week pause on in-person learning

Students grades 9-12 will remain remote through April 22.

On Friday, Holland Public Schools announced Holland High Schools will move to remote learning for two weeks following recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments.

Students grades 9-12 will remain remote through April 22. Students in grades Pre-K-8 will return for in-person learning Monday, April 12.

The district also notes that this two-week time frame could be extended or shortened based upon health department recommendations.

Athletics and co-curriculars will also be paused while the first round of rapid testing is done. Returns to these activities will be decided on a team-by-team or co-curricular basis based on the rapid testing results.

Middle School practices will not take place on Monday/Tuesday. Antigen testing will take place on Wednesday, April 14 as previously scheduled.

High School antigen testing will take place now Monday, April 12 from 7:30-11:00 a.m. Testing will be done in alphabetical order by last name. More detailed information will be coming to students and parents from Athletic Director Ben Farkas.

"I know that this has been a long year for everyone, and just when we thought we might be out of the woods so to speak, we are headed into a third wave of very high positivity rates. While we are all very tired, now is not the time to give up on our plans that are working well," Holland Public Schools Superintendent Brian Davis said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,834 cases of COVID-19 along with 26 deaths Friday.

The total number of cases is at 731,131. The death toll now stands at 16,426.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.