Michigan surpasses 2 million COVID-19 cases

MICHIGAN, USA — Nearly two years after the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Michigan, the state reached a milestone of surpassing 2 million cases on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 9,805 cases were reported over the last two days, bringing the new statewide total to 2,009,221.

The first case of COVID was reported in Michigan on March 10, 2020. It led to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declaring a state of emergency and issuing a stay-at-home order. Schools and businesses shifted to remote work, while nonessential businesses closed down.

The stay-at-home order was lifted June 12, 2020, and the state of emergency declaration expired in October. That first year of the pandemic wrapped up with 488,134 confirmed cases.

With vaccinations rolling out across Michigan in early 2021, restrictions began to loosen on both mask mandates and gathering restrictions.

On Sept. 22, 2021, the MDHHS reported over 1 million total cases across Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

Now, the milestone of surpassing 2 million cases may have been reached due to the omicron variant, which health leaders have been touting as highly transmissible. With the first case of COVID-19 reported in the state in March, it took roughly a year and a half to reach 1 million cases – and about four and a half months to reach 2 million after that.

While COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in West Michigan, health officials still say hospitals are at dangerously high capacities.

Mercy Health Muskegon recently took down their heated tents, which served as temporary waiting rooms due to the influx of patients in the ER. However, officials say the hospital remained at 95% capacity at that time.

The MDHHS is encouraging Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and potentially prevent severe illness.

