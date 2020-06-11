As Michigan reaches 200,000 cases of COVID-19, Whitmer again urges for mask law

On Thursday, Michigan recorded its highest daily case count to date with over 5,700 cases of coronavirus.

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Michigan surpassed 200,000 total cases of COVID-19 after hitting record-highs in daily cases this week.

In response to the growing surge in cases and hospitalization, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Friday saying that as the state heads into the winter and the flu season is starting, "now is the time for our state to come together and fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and small business owners."

Whitmer is more limited in the actions she can take against COVID-19 after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a 1945 emergency powers law that enabled the governor to extend the state of emergency. Now, Michigan's response needs to be done through the legislature with Whitmer instead of through executive orders.

"We have a common enemy, and it is COVID-19, not one another. This pandemic has ravaged our state. We are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. If we continue on the path we’re on, we could see 100 deaths every day by Christmas. And it’s not going away. Fighting this virus has always been a team sport – one that requires leaders from both sides of the aisle to work together to keep Michiganders safe," Whitmer's statement read in part. “I’m ready to work with the legislature to keep our families safe. I remain firmly committed to doing everything we can to slow the spread of this deadly virus, so we can protect the health and safety of our families, our frontline workers, our seniors, and our small businesses."

On Thursday, Whitmer asked the state legislature to pass a statewide mask mandate. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a health order requiring masks, but Whitmer is still urging lawmakers to pass legislation requiring masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor areas.

"If the legislature is serious about fighting this virus and saving lives, they’ll start by passing the most important, life-saving rule of all: wear a mask," Whitmer said.

The governor also called on the federal government to pass a bipartisan relief package, which stalled in the House of Representatives before the election.

Also on Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued health guidelines for workplaces, and urged people who can work from home to do so.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.