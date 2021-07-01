Michigan launching $5M sweepstakes to boost vaccinations

The sweepstakes begins July 1 and ends on Aug. 3.

MICHIGAN, USA — About $5 million in cash and college scholarships will be given away in lottery-style drawings aimed at raising Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The incentive program features a $2 million jackpot, a $1 million prize and 30 daily drawings of $50,000 for residents ages 18 and older who have gotten a shot.

Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 are eligible for one of nine prepaid tuition contracts valued at $55,000. The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is being launched after several states, including Ohio, offered millions of dollars to boost vaccinations.

The sweepstakes begins July 1 and ends on Aug. 3. To signup click here or visit www.MIShotToWin.com.

Michiganders can qualify to enter the sweepstakes by getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at Meijer or receiving their vaccine from their doctor, local health department, pharmacy, hospital, etc.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaways include:

$1 Million Drawing. There is one (1) $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $1 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.

As of June 29, 2021, 61.7% (more than 4.9 million Michiganders) age 16 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data. To reach 70%, a total of 5,667,842 residents age 16 and older will need to be immunized.

