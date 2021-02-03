MIOSHA: 23 more employers cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Under MIOSHA's Emergency Rules, businesses that resume in-person work must have several COVID-19 workplace safety precautions in place.

LANSING, Mich. — More than 20 Michigan employers have been cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) announced Tuesday.

MIOSHA said the employers were inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations.

Under MIOSHA’s Emergency Rules, businesses that resume in-person work must, among other things, have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE), and steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. An emergency rule citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

The MIOSHA general duty clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee. A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

On-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined ten employers allegedly committed violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, and overall preparedness plans.

The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.

The latest MIOSHA citations were issued to the below companies for the following issues:

COVID-19 Emergency Rules Citations

General Duty Citations

Gerber Construction Co Inc. of Reed City Mi. was fined $2,000 for violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $3,600. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Reed City Mi. was fined $2,000 for violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $3,600. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Herzog Homes L.L.C. of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Michigan Department of Corrections, Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian, MI was fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not developing an adequate infectious disease preparedness and response plan; not identifying all close contacts for employees who had received a positive result from a COVID-19 laboratory test; not applying social distancing strategies on an operational level for employees who ate lunch; not taking adequate measures to assure employees wore face coverings and practiced social distancing: and not adopting protocols to clean and disinfect the facility in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in the workplace. This inspection was in response to a COVID-19 related fatality, view full citation document.

A complete list of MIOSHA COVID-19 workplace safety citations is available online.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.