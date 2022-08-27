Health fair in Grand Rapids offers free health screenings

Several healthcare providers will be available to answer questions and provide free health screenings including blood tests, COVID-19 vaccinations and mammograms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Seeds of Promise is hosting a health resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Grand Rapids.

Among the organization's goals is to promote a healthy mind and body for residents.

"We know that there's a huge inequity in the health care arena for people in this area. And I mean, we had an event in 2016 and 12 women signed up for the mammogram, and 11 of them were referred out for treatment. So, we're going to be testing for everything," Ronald B. Jimmerson Sr., Executive Director of Seeds of Promise, said.

According to organizers, one of the critical areas of concern for the community is mental health issues.

This is why there will be experts on hand at the fair to talk to.

"If you go into and do the prison research, now, they are showing a high percentage of people in prison has mental disabilities that have not been addressed. So, we can begin working on those areas now, we can begin to eliminate some of the violence that's happening in the community,' Jimmerson said.

The event will also have free food, music, door prizes and fun activities for kids.

The health fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Garfield Park gym on Madison Avenue.

