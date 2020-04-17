MICHIGAN, USA — Friday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Stay Home, Stay Mindful website. The site is a mental health and therapy resource for Michiganders dealing with an increased amount of stress because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer spoke about the importance of addressing mental health in this time of crisis at a news briefing Friday.

"It's tough. I want everyone to know if you need some help. There's help available," she said. "We know that this has taken a toll on our mental health. We know that we have faced an unprecedented crisis over the course of the last month."

The website was made in partnership with Headspace, an online health care company, specializing in meditation.

“We want to be there for the people of Michigan and do our small part in helping them cope with rising levels of stress and anxiety during this public health crisis," said Rich Pierson co-founder and chief executive officer of Headspace.

This the second mental health resource provided by the state of Michigan Monday in less than a week. On Monday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new mental health warmline across the state.

A warmline is similar to a hotline but is used for non-crisis and non-emergency calls.The number is 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). On the other end of the call, is a certified peer support specialists.

"While we are certainly focusing on physical health, mental health is just as important, please reach out. If you need help," said Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Also Michigan was recently awarded a $2 million emergency behavioral l health services grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help those dealing with substance abuse at this time.

