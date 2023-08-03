Parents find support and community at breastfeeding groups

During World Breastfeeding Awareness Week, moms meet at Corewell Health breastfeeding group to find support with a challenging, often underestimated journey.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breastfeeding is not the easy journey many people may believe it to be before having babies. There are a lot of challenges that come with feeding a baby. For many, that is why it is vital to have a community to share those concerns.

"I think postpartum just feels so isolating in so many ways," said Jennie Kishbaugh, a breastfeeding counselor with Corewell Health, "And so, having that support system makes moms not feel so alone. It's very validating to walk into a room of moms and just see other moms crying or other moms struggling or other moms with questions like you have."

Kishbaugh is one of the counselors with Corewell Health's breastfeeding support groups.

"It's real, and it's raw in a lot of ways," she said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE met up with three moms at a support group during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week.

"I always heard breastfeeding is hard," said Jenna Mundwiler, mom of William, "It is very challenging. But I was like, how hard can it be? You know what I mean? Like you just put them on? Right? But no, it's mentally taxing."

She, Rachel Broadbent, and Jenna Moeckel say the group has helped them in their breastfeeding journey.

"I was someone that needed nipple shields at the beginning of breastfeeding," said Broadbent, mother of Molly, "I think there's a lot of breastfeeding tools like that, that I didn't know that those existed before."

The group also offers weigh-ins before and after feeding, to check how much baby has eaten.

"There's no judgment," said Moeckel, mom of Elaina.

Corewell Health offers classes in Big Rapids, Fremont, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Ludington, Pennock and Zeeland. Registration is not required, and only mom and baby are permitted to attend.

" I was a little nervous going to the first time, like it seems weird to breastfeed in front of like a whole group of people," said Mundwiler, "You totally get over it once you have a baby. Like, once you give birth it's like, I don't care anymore."

