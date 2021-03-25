What NOT to do when your child is having a tantrum

Tantrums can be embarrassing for parents, but sometimes YOUR behavior makes them worse.

March is Parenting Month so holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens is back with her helpful insights.

Temper tantrums can be embarrassing and difficult to deal with for parents.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar chats with Dr. Beurkens about what NOT to do when trying to help your child calm down.

"Trying to use logic and reason with your child may in fact make things worse," explains Dr. Beurkens.

"Repeated warnings or threats, giving in or bribing them or getting angry and losing it," are three more ways Dr. Beurkens says our reactions might contribute to the tantrum going even longer.

Those are the ways a parent should try NOT to react. Here's a look back at last week's segment which shares better options for handling a tantrum.

For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

